Deutsche Telekom will protect interests in mobile merger - BofA

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.2% ) will keep its head and will walk away from the $26.5B merger of its T-Mobile (TMUS +4.7% ) with Sprint (S +3.7% ) if the deal's too onerous, BofA Merrill Lynch suggests.

The German incumbent telecom will learn from European experiences of "material value destruction" from telecom market happenings there, particularly in France and Italy, the firm says.

DT has "pre-decided red lines" it's liable to stick to, and won't take on the increased leverage and likely dividend cut without a clear roadmap to value creation.

BofA is sticking with a Buy rating on DT with a strong stand-alone case. Sell-side analysts rate it Buy on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.