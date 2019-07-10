Etsy's free shipping move hailed by analysts

Analysts are generally favorable on Etsy's (ETSY -0.1% ) decision to offer free shipping on orders of more than $35 from a single platform.

D.A. Davidson sees the move strengthening the Etsy platform and serving as a GMS catalyst, while Deutsche Bank says it removes a reason for consumers to pass on using the service.

The analysts note that the impact on revenue will be minor as higher GMS is offset to a degree by a lower take rate.

Etsy tracked 4.4% higher yesterday after making the announcement.