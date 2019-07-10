Deutsche Bank in partnership talks with OakNorth - Reuters

Deutsche Bank (DB +2% ) is in talks to use British fintech firm OakNorth's credit analysis and monitoring platform, Reuters reports, citing a source with knowledge of the discussions.

The German bank is testing OakNorth's technology with an aim to formalize the partnership, according to the person.

OakNorth, backed by SoftBank, provides software that uses data about a prospective borrower such, as the financial performance of its peers and the perception of its brand as reflected in online reviews, to contribute to lending decisions.

Reuters said it couldn't find out whether Deutsche Bank's recently announced massive restructuring will affect whether its talks with OakNorth proceed.