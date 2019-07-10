Bullard made case for rate cut at June Fed meeting

Among the FOMC's minutes from its last meeting, James Bullard, the lone member voting against the decision to keep rates unchanged, argued for a rate cut as an insurance measure.

He noted that a cut "would help re-center inflation and inflation expectations at levels consistent with the committee’s symmetric 2% inflation objective and simultaneously provide some insurance against unexpected developments that could slow U.S. economic growth."

The minutes also describe the participants' agreement that "the risks and uncertainties surrounding their outlooks, particularly those related to the global economic outlook, had intensified in recent weeks."

But they considered the "heightened uncertainties" over the outlook as "quite recent," and suggested more time was needed before taking action.

It also sets the stage for a cut at the end of this month.

"Many judged that additional policy accommodation would be warranted if they continued to weigh on the economic outlook," according to the minutes.

Stocks, though up, are off their session highs reached early in the trading session.