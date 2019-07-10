Bunge, BP in talks over Brazil sugar, ethanol JV

Bunge (BG +0.2% ) is in talks with BP to form a sugar and ethanol joint venture in Brazil, Bloomberg reports.

The companies are valuing their sugar and ethanol assets to agree on the size of each company's stake, and Bunge has hired Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco as an adviser, according to the report.

Forming a JV with Bunge would triple BP's sugarcane crushing capacity in Brazil, where ethanol is either blended into gasoline or used solely to power flexible-fuel cars, as well as allow Bunge to separate a struggling business in a tie-up similar to when Shell and Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Cosan created Raizen in 2010.