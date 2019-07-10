Morgan Stanley still cautious on General Mills

Morgan Stanley sticks with an Equal-weight rating on General Mills (GIS +2.3% ) after taking in the company's investor day event.

Analyst Dara Mohsenian says the firm's view is underpinned by Mills' long-term organic topline growth falling in the "muted" +1% range, although it notes Mills' recent execution has been solid and FY20 guidance looks achievable with significant base business reinvestment embedded in the plan.

"Our enthusiasm for a recent fundamental rebound is limited by Mills' multiple premium vs food peers and muted long-term organic sales and profit growth potential with exposure to muted category/geographic growth areas," sums up MS on the General Mills outlook.

