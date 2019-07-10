Core Labs upped to Buy at BAML, seeing Reservoir Description ramp

Core Laboratories (CLB +4.7% ) shoots higher after BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $63 price target, believing the stock is set to reverse its performance after falling 10% YTD.

CLB management has increasing confidence in a Reservoir Description ramp in H2, says BAML analyst Chase Mulvehill, who notes the "extremely high" correlation of RD and offshore rig activity.

Piper Jaffray recently lowered its CLB stock price target to $52 from $70 due to the firm's outlook for flattish lower 48 activity for the rest of 2019 and a low growth profile for 2020.

CLB's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.