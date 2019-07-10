MGT Capital -9.7% amid consolidation plan

MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI) sinks 9.7% to $0.06 after announcing a plan to consolidate its activities in company-owned and managed facilities.

Key to the plan is its recent purchase of land in LaFayette,GA, and the entry into a favorable contract for electricity there.

MGT agreements with third-party hosting facilities allow for reduced commitments and provide for flexibility to deploy miners at the new Georgia location when it's ready.

The company has ordered transformers with a total load capacity of 12.5 MW for the first phase of the LaFayette project and has started construction and physical site development there.

MGT is now mining with 1,260 Bitmain S9's in Colorado Springs, CO, and is operating 900 S9 miners in Coshocton, OH, and has received delivery of the first Pod5ive container supporting 575 additional miners.

It says it's contractually committed to a total of 1,800 miners in Ohio, with deployment dependent upon the speed of the facility buildout by its third-party partner.