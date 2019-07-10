FCC's Pai still supports Sprint/T-Mobile

The never-ending merger ambles along, with FCC Chairman Ajit Pai saying "nothing has changed" from a previous stance of support for combining T-Mobile (TMUS +4.4% ) with Sprint (S +3.8% ).

Speaking in a news conference, Pai says he expects to set a vote on the merger in "coming weeks" -- though that should be a formality, as the GOP majority on the panel has said they'd support the deal.