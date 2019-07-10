Upcoming strategy day seen a catalyst for Total shares, Credit Suisse says

Total (TOT +1.2% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse, where analyst Thomas Adolff cites the company's generous payouts to shareholders and inexpensive valuation.

TOT boasts a 5.2% dividend yield, and the company has been buying back shares, giving it a yield of ~6.5% when including both buybacks and dividends, second only to Royal Dutch Shell's 10% yield, Adolff says, expecting TOT to "turn more assertive on its distribution policy" at a Strategy Day scheduled for September.

Meanwhile, Adolff downgrades BP to Neutral from Outperform, saying shares have outperformed peers and the company has less capacity than TOT to increase its distributions to shareholders.

"BP will likely provide an update on the dividend in [H2], but its relative balance sheet weakness may see BP lag in terms of distribution towards shareholders," Adolff writes.

TOT's average Sell Side Rating is Buy, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.