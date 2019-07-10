American Airlines +2% after unit revenue outlook raised
Jul. 10, 2019
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is up 2.05% guiding Q2 unit revenue to a range of +3% to +4% from a prior outlook of +1% to +3%. It's the first time in a year that American has moved its TRASM guidance higher.
- "American saw higher load factors across its system, driving the better than expected unit revenue performance. This was partially offset by lower cargo revenues due to weak demand," notes Cowen analyst Helane Becker on the AAL report.
- Cowen has an Outperform rating on American and price target of $41, which is slightly above the average sell-side PT of $40.89.