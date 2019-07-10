American Airlines +2% after unit revenue outlook raised

  • American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is up 2.05% guiding Q2 unit revenue to a range of +3% to +4% from a prior outlook of +1% to +3%. It's the first time in a year that American has moved its TRASM guidance higher.
  • "American saw higher load factors across its system, driving the better than expected unit revenue performance. This was partially offset by lower cargo revenues due to weak demand," notes Cowen analyst Helane Becker on the AAL report.
  • Cowen has an Outperform rating on American and price target of $41, which is slightly above the average sell-side PT of $40.89.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.