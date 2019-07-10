Costco runs to new high; special dividend next?

Costco (COST +0.2% ) is a top pick at Oppenheimer in addition to earning an Outperform rating and price target of $295.

"We continue to believe a premium valuation is warranted and is increasingly supported by a much more accommodative interest rate backdrop. In addition, we believe a potential special dividend per our estimate of $10-15 could further enhance investor returns in coming quarters," notes the firm.

Costco is also given credit for the expansion of its organic food offerings.

Shares of Costco carved out a new 52-week high of $271.40 earlier in today's session.