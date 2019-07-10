Oil pushes past $60, lifting energy names to broad gains

Energy (XLE +1.3% ) tops today's S&P sector standings as WTI crude oil settles at a seven-week high, +4.5% to $60.43/bbl, after U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected and major producers evacuated rigs in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of an expected tropical storm.

Among noteworthy gainers: CHK +5% , NBL +3.7% , MRO +2.7% , DVN +2.6% , CXO +2.6% , PXD +2.5% , EOG +1.9% , HES +1.9% , COP +1.8% , CVX +1.5% , XOM +1.3% .

Domestic crude stocks fell 9.5M barrels in the latest week, more than triple the 3.1M-barrel draw analysts had expected, as refineries ramped up production, the Energy Information Administration reported.

In the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement says drillers have shut-in nearly a third of total GoM oil production and 18% of average natural gas output ahead of the expected formation of a tropical storm.

Weakness in the dollar following remarks from Fed Chairman Powell also helped support U.S. crude benchmark prices.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, BOIL, GASL, FCG, DBO, GUSH