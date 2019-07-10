Tesla faces employee bonus decision

The spotlight is burning on Tesla (TSLA +3.1% ) again after sources tell Electrek that the company hasn't said anything about employee bonuses after coming within two hundred cars of a stated goal for 33K to 36K North America deliveries in June.

The company could face some criticism if it decides 32.8K deliveries isn't quite good enough to pay out the bonuses after promising a $1,200 bonus to every sales employee and a $550 bonus to every delivery employee if it hit the 33K level.

Tesla has easily added more than a billion to its market cap since the deliveries report dropped.