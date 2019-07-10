California's worker rights bill threatens Uber, Lyft

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says California's AB-5 "worker status" bill could prove to be a long-term threat to Uber (UBER -1.4% ) and Lyft (LYFT +0.7% ).

AB-5 would make it harder for companies to label workers as contractors rather than employees. Ride-hail drivers around the world have fought for employee status, which provides more benefits and worker protections.

Ives says the ride-hail giants would likely take the case to court, but AB-5 would still serve as a tailwind. Lyft is more vulnerable since California accounts for about 24% of its total sales.

The state Assembly passed the bill in May, and the state Senate will start a hearing on the legislation today.