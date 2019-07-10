Blackstone-backed Stearns reaches truce with Pimco

Blackstone (BX -0.4% )-backed Stearns Holdings, a mortgage lender that filed for Chapter 11 yesterday, reaches an agreement with Pacific Investment Management Co., Bloomberg reports, citing a lawyer's statement in court on Wednesday.

Pimco, owned by Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF +0.7% ), was the only party that objected to Stearns's restructuring plan and has entered talks with Stearns on potentially becoming a DIP lender.

In addition, Stearns, which is majority owned by Blackstone, has been contacted by a third party which expressed interest in bidding for the company.

Yesterday, Blackstone agreed to invest $60M in Stearns and up to $35M of DIP financing in return for acquiring substantially all of the ownership of the company.

In today's developments, Stearns' lawyer says the company plans to conduct a sale process that will lead to "maximum value" for all parties.