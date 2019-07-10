Total to buy LNG from Tellurian's Driftwood LNG, invest $500M

Tellurian (TELL +2.4% ) moves higher after announcing Total (TOT +1.6% ) agreed to purchase 1M mt/year of liquefied natural gas from its Driftwood LNG terminal and an additional 1.5M mt/year of LNG from TELL's Driftwood LNG offtake volumes.

TOT also will invest $500M in the Driftwood project, bringing its aggregate investment in TELL's portfolio to $907M, with an expected final investment decision in the project by year-end 2019.

The Driftwood LNG terminal is a proposed 27.6M mt/year liquefaction export facility to be located near Lake Charles, La., on the U.S. Gulf Coast; the terminal and associated pipeline have received all necessary permits and licenses to begin construction.