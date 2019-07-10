Comparable sales fall at Pricesmart

Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) reports sales were up 0.8% in FQ3. Comparable sales were down 0.8% across the 40 warehouse clubs in the comparison pool.

Operating income was $22.0M vs. $28.4M a year ago after cost of goods sold rose faster than revenue growth.

Pricesmart ended the quarter with merchandise inventory of $327M vs. $321M a year ago. The retailer operated 42 clubs at the end of the quarter, up one from a year ago.

