Gran Tierra plans more Colombia drilling

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE +6.1% ) says it has restored production from the Suroriente and PUT-7 blocks in Colombia, which currently totals ~4,500 boe/day, and plans to boost output in the country this year.

The company says current production totals 34,500 boe/day, a 5,500 boe/day increase from the previously reported average level during June 13-17; most of the increase is attributable to bringing Suroriente and PUT-7 fully online.

GTE also says it plans to drill one exploration well in its 100%-owned PUT-1 block and help drill an exploration well in the 50%-owned LLA-10 block during H2 2019.