American Eagle Outfitters +3% after boosting buyback firepower

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) announces that the board authorized an additional 30M shares for repurchase through February 3, 2024.

The retailer says the new buyback allowance brings the shares available for purchase under the company's publicly announced share repurchase authorizations to approximately 37.4M shares.

"Consistent financial performance has led to strong free cash flow and a substantial cash balance even after making investments in our business to fuel future growth. The increased authorization and continuation of our cash dividend policy underscore our confidence in long-term growth initiatives and AEO’s commitment to delivering shareholder returns," notes AEO Jay Schottenstein.

AEO +3.26% after hours to $17.25.

Source: Press Release