AAR Corp +6% on Q4 earnings beat

AAR Corp (NYSE:AIR) rose 5.9% AH, as the company says that double-digit organic sales growth and solid cash flow generation in Q4 was driven by strength in parts supply and programs activities

Sales increased 19% Y/Y., with Aviation Services segment witnessed 18% growth driven by strong demand for both new and aftermarket parts as well as successful execution on the WASS program and other government programs.

Expeditionary Services segment, sales increased 37% on execution of recent contract awards.

Gross profit margin compressed ~110bps to 16.8% primarily due to the mix of products and services sold; lower SG&A expenses resulted in operating margin expand ~40bps to 5.2%

Net debt stood at $121.6M, cash flow from operating activities was $44.1M.

For FY2020, the company forecasts sales in the range of $2.1B -$2.2B and adjusted diluted EPS between $2.45 to $2.65.Expects SG&A expenses to be ~10.5% of sales

Previously: AAR EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 10)