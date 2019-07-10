Terreno Realty same-store occupancy slips Q/Q

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) reports same-store portfolio was 98.8% leased at June 30, 2019 vs. 99.0% at March 31, 2019 and 98.1% at June 30, 2018.

Cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling ~0.6M square feet commencing during Q2 increased 19.9%; for six months ended June 30, 2019, cash rents on new and renewed leases totaling ~1.6M square feet rose ~16.2%.

During Q2, Terreno Realty acquired two industrial properties, consisting of two buildings totaling ~119K square feet on ~2.7 acres, for ~$47.8M with an estimated stabilized cap rate of 4.0%.

During the quarter, the company issued 2,375,270 shares of common stock with a weighted average offering price of $45.76 per share, receiving gross proceeds of $108.7M under the company’s at-the-market equity offering program.