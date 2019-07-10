S&P hits 3K for first time, Nasdaq closes at record as Powell signals rate cut

Strong hints from Fed Chairman Powell that the central bank would cut interest rates later this month pushed stocks to broad gains, sending the Nasdaq to an all-time record close and lifting the S&P 500 past the 3,000 level for the first time before finishing slightly below that mark.

Powell also said the stronger than expected June employment report did not alter the Fed's mindset, contrary to the market's thinking last Friday when stocks fell.

The dovish tone helped eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors end higher, led by energy (+1.4%), which benefited from a 4.5% surge in U.S. crude oil to $60.43/bbl amid bullish inventory data and supply disruption in the Gulf of Mexico.

On the flip side, lower rate expectations hit bank shares, placing financials (-0.5%) at the bottom of today's sector standings.

Prices of shorter-dated U.S. Treasurys rose sharply on growing expectations for a sharp rate cut, driving the two-year yield down 8 bps to 1.82%, while the 10-year yield gained a basis point to 2.06%.