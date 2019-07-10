EXFO -7.7% as revenue growth misses expectations

EXFO is off 7.7% postmarket after a narrow miss on revenues and break-even net earnings in its fiscal Q3 results.

Sales rose 1.9% to $73.6M; bookings, though, dropped 4.8% to $69.6M. Book-to-bill ratio was 0.95.

Gross margin dipped to 58.6% from 59.9%.

The company boosted net earnings to $21,000 vs. a year-ago net loss of $6M. EBITDA was $7.9M vs. the prior-year $2.5M.

A "heightened level of consistency reflects a strong performance against our growth strategy, leveraging fiber buildouts, data center interconnects as well as 5G deployments and network virtualization, while maintaining a sound financial discipline," says CEO Philippe Morin.

Sales breakout: Test and Measurement, $54.4M (up 9%); Service Assurance, Systems and Services, $14.5M (down 12.2%).

It's forecasting sales of $66M-$71M for Q4, and EPS of -$0.02 to $0.02.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

