Wesdome announces Q2 gold production results

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCPK:WDOFF) reported Q2 gold production increase 35% to 22,437 ounces with sales volume +30% to 24,113 ounces.

The company says that production was much stronger than anticipated due to the 303 lens continuing to outperform on both budgeted grade and tonnes.

In Q2, this lens averaged a mucked grade of 41.1 grams per tonne, and the strong performance is expected to continue in 2H 2019 as well

Average realized price was up 4% to 1,752/ounce

Year to date production of 41,446 ounces has exceeded the upper end of 1H guidance range (35,000 ounces) by 18%.

The company reiterates H2 2019 guidance of 41,000 – 45,000 ounces, with annual guidance in the range of 80,000 ounces