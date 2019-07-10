Saratoga Investment NAV rises 1.9% during fiscal Q1

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) fiscal Q1 adjusted net investment income per share of 60 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 59 cents and compares with 66 cents in the previous quarter and 64 cents in the year-ago period.

Investment income for the quarter ended May 31, 2019 of $12.75M beat the consensus estimate of $12.36M;

NAV per share of $24.06 at May 31, 2019 increased from $23.62 at Feb. 28, 2019.

AUM of $409.5M rose from $402.0M at Feb. 28, 2019.

Return on equity (last 12 months) of 11.7% improved from 10.6% in Q4 FY2019; on annualized quarter basis, ROE was 16.6% vs. 17.7% in the previous quarter.