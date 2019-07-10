Horizon Technology grows portfolio for fifth straight quarter

  • Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) funded eight loans during Q2 totaling $55.1M.
  • Experienced liquidity events from eight portfolio companies during the quarter, encompassing outstanding principal prepayments of $31.5M vs. $13.2M in Q1.
  • During Q2, Horizon received regularly scheduled principal payments on investments totaling $5.1M compared with $4.5M in Q1.
  • Closed new loan commitments totaling $78.6M to seven companies in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 vs. $72.2M to six companies in Q1.
  • As of June 30, 2019, Horizon's unfunded loan approvals and commitments, all priced at floating interest rates, were $58.0M to 10 companies; that compares with committed backlog of $59.5M to eight companies as of March 31, 2019.
