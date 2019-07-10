Bed Bath & Beyond +4% after satisfying guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) trades higher topping profit estimates with its earnings report and issuing mixed guidance.

The retailer says it sees FY19 revenue falling at the lower end of its range of $11.40B to $11.70B vs. $11.50B consensus and FY EPS also on the lower end of the range of $2.11 to $2.20 vs. $1.98 consensus.

CEO update: "We have set four key near-term priorities that include stabilizing and driving top-line growth; resetting the cost structure; reviewing and optimizing the company's asset base, including our portfolio of retail banners; and refining our organization structure. The board and management team are aligned on these priorities, and we are committed to completing a deep review of the business to prioritize and drive forward the most meaningful initiatives to improve performance."

BBBY +3.56% AH to $11.94 after gaining 0.70% during the regular session.

