Brinker International to acquire 116 franchised Chili's outlets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) announces that it signed a letter of intent to acquire 116 Chili's Grill & Bar restaurants from ERJ Dining for an undisclosed amount.

The restaurants to be acquired are primarily located in the Midwest and generate approximately $300M of annualized revenue.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of FY20. The acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive and generate incremental free cash flow in fiscal year 2020. Brinker intends to fund the purchase price from its existing credit facility and expects its adjusted leverage ratios to rise slightly above previously announced targets in the short term.

"This acquisition is a compelling opportunity to further invest in our brand, broaden our scale and create growth in earnings and cash flow," notes Brinker CFO Joe Taylor.

Source: Press Release