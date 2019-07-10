Enbridge eases oil volume requirements for Mainline pipeline - Reuters

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it lowered oil shipping requirements on its Mainline pipeline by nearly two-thirds, a move that should soothe fears from smaller shippers that they would be pushed out by the company's initially higher volume minimums.

ENB now requires minimum volume commitments of 2,200 bbl/day, down from the 6K bbl/day commitment it previously sought, the company tells Reuters.

ENB plans to turn the Mainline oil shipping network from a common carrier system open to all shippers to one mostly contracted for up to two decades; it plans to launch an open season for space in July.