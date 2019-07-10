Largo Resources reports Q2 production results

Largo Resources (OTCQX:LGORF) announced Q2 production at its Maracás Menchen Mine, increased 20% sequentially and 2% Y/Y to 2,515 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V2O5") produced at an average global recovery rate of 79.1%.
Additionally, the Company achieved a new monthly V2O5 production record of 926 tonnes in June due to improved operational stability as well as optimization of the new and existing deammoniators as part of the commissioning and ramp-up phase of the expansion project.
The expansion project is expected to finalize by Q3 and increase the production capacity at the Maracás Menchen Mine by 25% from 800 tonnes of V2O5 per month to 1,000 tonnes.
