Largo Resources reports Q2 production results

Largo Resources (OTCQX:LGORF) announced Q2 production at its Maracás Menchen Mine, increased 20% sequentially and 2% Y/Y to 2,515 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") produced at an average global recovery rate of 79.1%.

Additionally, the Company achieved a new monthly V 2 O 5 production record of 926 tonnes in June due to improved operational stability as well as optimization of the new and existing deammoniators as part of the commissioning and ramp-up phase of the expansion project.