Air Liquide to supply $10B Exxon-SABIC petrochemical project

Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF) says it has reached a long-term deal to supply oxygen and nitrogen to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, the Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and SABIC $10B joint venture petrochemical project near Corpus Christi, Tex.

To support the new deal and growing volumes, the French company also plans to invest nearly $140M to build a new air separation plant and related infrastructure.

Air Liquide says it will supply 2K tons/day of oxygen and 900 tons/day of nitrogen to the JV's planned 1.8M tons/year ethane cracker facility and add nearly eight miles of pipeline to connect the project to its Gulf Coast Pipeline System.