Wells Fargo cuts Sprint subscriber forecast

Wells Fargo has trimmed its expectations for phone subscriber additions at Sprint (NYSE:S), mainly due to more promotional behavior this quarter from rivals Verizon and T-Mobile.

Analyst Jennifer Fritzsche has cut estimates for net postpaid phone adds to -210,000, from a previous -190,000, amid the hotter competition. She still expects overall postpaid net adds to come in at 110,000.

In its Q4, Sprint beat expectations for core earnings and revenues though net postpaid phone subscribers fell by 189,000. Overall postpaid net adds for that quarter were 169,000, driven by data devices.