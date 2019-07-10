GE's debt reduction strategy may be dragging on stock price

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) bonds are outperforming its stock by one key measure - the bonds have fully recovered their losses after last fall's selloff while the equity has retraced only ~57% of its decline - indicating that the company's complex restructuring is benefiting lenders more than shareholders.
The company's bonds due 2035 are trading at ~$0.99 on the dollar for the first time since February 2018, marking a 29% gain from the low of $0.77 during the worst of the fall selloff, while GE's shares trade at $10.20 vs. $13.55 before the fall rout and $15 in February 2018.
The differential reflects investors' increasingly sanguine view that a slimmed-down GE can handle its debt load but far less confidence about how much will be left to fuel the growth needed to lift its stock, writes WSJ's Matt Wirz.
