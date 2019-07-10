WarnerMedia starts 'significant' cuts in ad sales - WSJ

WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) began significant job cuts in ad sales today, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That follows earlier news that WarnerMedia's top ad sales exec, Donna Speciale, is leaving the company.

The moves are the latest in a broad reshaping of the former Time Warner since AT&T closed on its acquisition of the media titan.

The departures include Dan Riess, executive VP of the Turner Ignite business, the WSJ says, along with many employees in that division.

AT&T's ad-revenue focus has been on its Xandr unit, and Turner's existing ad sales operations had been left mainly untouched through the now-concluded TV upfront presentations.