Three Duke Energy solar projects OK'd by Florida regulator

The Florida Public Service Commission approves Duke Energy's (DUK +0.2% ) second round of solar projects in the state, which are part of DUK's plan to install 700 MW of solar power by 2022.

The PSC says the three solar plants, which DUK says will cost a combined $252M, are cost effective and meet the provisions of the 2017 settlement agreement with environmental groups and state regulators.

DUK expects the Lake Placid Solar Power Plant (45 MW) and the Trenton Solar Power Plant (74.9 MW) to come online in December, while the DeBary Solar Power Plant (74.5 MW) likely will come online in March 2020.