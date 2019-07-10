Lockheed to keep Pennsylvania helicopter plant open, citing Trump

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) CEO Marillyn Hewson says the company's Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville, Pa., will remain open after Pres. Trump pressed the company to continue operations.

"At the request of Pres. Trump, I took another look at our decision to close the Coatesville facility and have decided to keep it open while we pursue additional work," Hewson says.

LMT had announced plans to close the plant, which employs ~465 people and does completion work for Sikorsky's S-92 and S-76D helicopters, citing a multi-year slump in the rotorcraft industry.