Deutsche Bank's dealings with 1MDB part of broadened DoJ probe - WSJ

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) violated foreign corruption or anti-money laundering laws in its work for Malaysia's 1MDB fund, which included helping the fund raise $1.2B in 2014, WSJ reports.

Ex-Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) executive Tim Leissner, who pleaded guilty last year for his role in scandal-plagued 1MDB, has been helping with the Deutsche Bank examination, according to the report.

Prosecutors have been investigating Goldman's dealings with the fund for years, and WSJ says the DoJ is set to begin negotiations with Goldman soon to try to resolve allegations through a possible criminal settlement, according to the assistant attorney general who runs the agency's criminal division.