End of the road for the VW Beetle
Jul. 11, 2019
- The last Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) Beetle has rolled off the assembly line in Mexico's central Puebla state, serenaded by a mariachi band and surrounded by proud factory workers.
- It marks the end of the road for a iconic car that ran from Nazi Germany in the 1940's through the hippie counterculture in the 1960's but failed to navigate a current swerve in consumer tastes toward SUVs.
- The Puebla factory, which already produces VW's Tiguan SUV, will make the Tarek SUV in place of the "bug" starting in late 2020.