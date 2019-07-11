End of the road for the VW Beetle

Jul. 11, 2019 3:28 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • The last Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) Beetle has rolled off the assembly line in Mexico's central Puebla state, serenaded by a mariachi band and surrounded by proud factory workers.
  • It marks the end of the road for a iconic car that ran from Nazi Germany in the 1940's through the hippie counterculture in the 1960's but failed to navigate a current swerve in consumer tastes toward SUVs.
  • The Puebla factory, which already produces VW's Tiguan SUV, will make the Tarek SUV in place of the "bug" starting in late 2020.
