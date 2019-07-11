'Historic’ reform hearing on marijuana

U.S. lawmakers weighed reforming pot laws in what advocates called a "historic” hearing on Wednesday, though there didn't appear to be a clear consensus approach, such as giving states the right for legalization, removing weed from schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act, or promoting social and racial equity in marijuana laws.

"Marijuana decriminalization may be one of the very few issues upon which bipartisan agreement can still be reached in this session," said Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., adding "it ought to be crystal clear to everyone that our laws have not accomplished their goals."

Eleven states have already legalized adult recreational use and a majority of Americans support legalization.

