U.S. launches probe of French digital tax

New U.S. tariffs or other trade restrictions may be in the pipeline as Washington launches a probe into France's planned digital services tax.

The proposal, expected to pass the French Senate today, will likely be the first in a wave of proposed DSTs to take effect in Europe.

It will apply a 3% levy on revenue that companies like Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reap in France from such activities like targeted online advertising or running a digital marketplace.