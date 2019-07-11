Bitcoin tumbles as Fed raises Libra concerns

Are 10% moves for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) still newsworthy? They might not be, but uncertainty in the crypto space definitely made headlines after Jerome Powell said Facebook's Libra offering should "not go forward" without addressing concerns.

Those include privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability, the Fed Chair declared during his semi-annual testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

The crypto shed close to $1500 to the mid-$11K level following the comments, which echoed a growing chorus of doubts about Libra from authorities around the world.