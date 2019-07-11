U.S. reaches next opioid settlement for $1.4B

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) has agreed to pay up to $1.4B to resolve all U.S. federal investigations into the sales and marketing of an opioid addiction treatment, called Suboxone Film, by its former pharmaceuticals subsidiary Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY).

"$1.4B is materially larger than the $400M RB had previously provisioned and represents about 2% of its market cap. On the other hand, this settlement removes some uncertainty from the investment case," Credit Suisse analyst Alan Erskine said.