Budweiser APAC guides pricing toward low end of range

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, the Asia-Pacific business of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), has guided potential investors toward the bottom of a marketed pricing range for its up to $9.8B Hong Kong IPO, Reuters reports.

But even at the low end of the price range, the IPO would surpass the $8.1B New York float of Uber in May, the biggest globally this year.

The company has positioned its Hong Kong listing as creating a champion in Asia-Pacific, where sales are growing as increasingly wealthy consumers turn to premium beer brands.