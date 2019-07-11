Stocks leading S&P 500 to 3,000

The record-long bull market run capped another milestone on Wednesday as the S&P 500 jumped above 3,000 for the first time, nearly five years after the index hit 2,000 on August 26, 2014.

Stocks in the tech sector powered the historic rally since August 26, 2014, including Nvidia (+728) and Advanced Micro Devices (+707), as well as FANGs - Amazon (+489%) and Netflix (+455%) - while oil companies were among the laggards.

Medical implant manufacturer Abiomed led the herd by far, surging a whopping 909%, while fifth best was MarketAxess, which climbed 487% on a rising tide of interest in electronic bond trading on Wall Street.