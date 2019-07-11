Tech supply chain may be hurt by Japan, South Korea row

Japan’s threat of export controls on South Korean chipmakers risks "large unintended consequences" on the technology supply chain, warned Shaun Roache, chief Asia-Pacific economist at S&P Global Ratings.

As a trade row between the East Asian neighbors grows, South Korea’s foreign minister told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Japan’s export curbs against Seoul are "undesirable."

Japan tightened curbs last week on exports of three materials crucial for smartphone displays and chips, saying trust with South Korea had been broken in a dispute with Seoul over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during WWII.

