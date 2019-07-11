Worries in Senate over raising debt ceiling

The debt limit has been far from the front page as lawmakers debate the treatment of migrants at the border and battle over nominations and spending bills, but that may be changing.
The Treasury Department is now taking steps known as "extraordinary measures" to prevent the government from going over its borrowing limit, with senators growing anxious that they might have to vote to raise the nation’s debt ceiling in a matter of weeks given new estimates that the government could hit its borrowing limit earlier than expected.
