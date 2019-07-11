RBC softens view on Endo in premarket analyst action

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (114% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR. Shares up 1% premarket.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) initiated with Buy rating and $40 (266% upside) price target at Chardan Capital Markets. Shares up 1% premarket.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) initiated with Buy rating and $2 (233% upside) price target at Maxim Group.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) downgraded to Sector Perform with a $6 (38% upside) price target at RBC. Shares down 4% premarket.