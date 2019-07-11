Delta Air Lines +2% after profit beat

Delta (NYSE:DAL) jumps in early trading after raising its full-year profit forecast.

The airline carrier anticipates revenue growth of 6% to 7% for the full year and Q3 EPS of $6.75 to $7.25 vs. $6.00 to $7.00 prior and $6.97 consensus.

Unit revenue growth of 1.5% to 3.5% is anticipated for Q3.

Delta management says the company is benefiting from a multiyear pipeline of fleet, product and loyalty initiatives. Higher revenue from premium seating and corporate travel is also helping to boost sales.

Shares of Delta are up 2.15% premarket to $60.75.

