TD Ameritrade cut to equal-weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley's Michael Cyprys cuts TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) to equal-weight, calling it a tough year for e-brokers, which are lagging the broader market on a more "challenging" interest rate view.

A 100 basis point rate cut could lead to cash balance surprise, Cyprys wrote.

Drop in yield curve reduces upside potential from reinvesting TD Ameritrade's $90B maturing fixed rate portfolio.

Cuts 2019/2020 EPS estimates for discount brokers by an average of 4%-6%, with estimates for Q2 by 2% to reflect shift down in yield curve.

Likes Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), citing ability to inflect deposit growth" and E*Trade's (NASDAQ:ETFC) "idiosyncratic growth levers" vs. AMTD, and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA).

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Quant rating Neutral; Sell-Side average rating Outperform (7 Buy, 3 Outperform, 8 Hold).

In the past six months, AMTD has declined 3.0% vs. financial sector median performance of +4.9%.